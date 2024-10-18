Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 7,177 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 200,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

