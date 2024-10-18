Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 42.4% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $917.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $871.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $920.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $856.27.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

