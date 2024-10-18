Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Takes $5.42 Million Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 130,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Syntrinsic LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 109.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

EWC opened at $41.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $41.95.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

