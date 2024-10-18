Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 150 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $156.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

