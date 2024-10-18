Optimum Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.6% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 1.0 %

Fiserv stock opened at $195.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $198.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.