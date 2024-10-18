Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 1,728 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.33. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $90.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

