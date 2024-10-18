Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA accounts for about 0.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $419.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.89 and a 52-week high of $424.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.