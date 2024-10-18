Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 73,321 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 590,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 68,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 64,189 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GGN opened at $4.43 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $4.43.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

