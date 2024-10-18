Optimum Investment Advisors Has $678,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $174.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.03 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.12.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

