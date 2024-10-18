Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 40,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 58,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.1% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $175.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $178.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

