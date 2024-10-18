OrangeKloud Technology (NASDAQ:ORKT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

OrangeKloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $6.71. OrangeKloud Technology shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 12,542 shares.
OrangeKloud Technology Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26.
OrangeKloud Technology Company Profile
Orangekloud Technology Inc, an investment holding company, provides enterprise application development services in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It offers eMOBIQ platform, a No-Code rapid mobile application development platform for SMEs and organizations to design, build, and implement enterprise-grade custom applications with no coding required.
