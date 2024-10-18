Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.60. 123,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 410,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Orla Mining from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $84.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Orla Mining by 536.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Orla Mining by 92.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $893,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

