Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Holdings Increased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 3.9% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ballast Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $13,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 929,200.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 46,460 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 69,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.96.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.