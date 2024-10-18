Pad Chivukula Sells 12,000 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) COO Pad Chivukula sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $249,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 435,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,037,533.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of ARCT opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $1.21. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.98) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.
