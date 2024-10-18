PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.01 and last traded at $58.99, with a volume of 83355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

PAR Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.14 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PAR Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,808,000 after buying an additional 173,575 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 79,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,881,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,194,000.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

