Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $725.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $640.00 to $725.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.57.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $639.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $604.89 and a 200 day moving average of $559.24. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $646.60.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $221,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,009.8% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

