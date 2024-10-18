Patrick Ryan Langston Sells 10,000 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $953,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, September 30th, Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $195,225.03.

On Friday, September 27th, Patrick Ryan Langston sold 3,019 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $272,736.46.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Patrick Ryan Langston sold 4,814 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $434,511.64.

On Thursday, August 15th, Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $653,748.06.

GSHD stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 157.29, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.55. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $100.15.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,589,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 20.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,025,000 after purchasing an additional 308,312 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

