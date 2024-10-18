PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $31,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,462,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,681,136.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 55,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $1,696,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,237,200.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 265,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.87 per share, with a total value of $8,445,550.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 250,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.78 per share, for a total transaction of $7,945,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 670,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.29 per share, with a total value of $20,964,300.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 805,300 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $26,268,886.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 510,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.18 per share, for a total transaction of $16,921,800.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 307,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,040,540.00.

PBF Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of PBF stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $62.88.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PBF Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

