Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 183477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $127.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,551,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 97,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 698,622 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 160,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 66.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

