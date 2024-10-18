Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 495.50 ($6.47) and last traded at GBX 495 ($6.46), with a volume of 18231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 493.50 ($6.44).

Personal Assets Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 489.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 487.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,137.50 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Activity

In other Personal Assets news, insider Mandy Clements purchased 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 487 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of £370.12 ($483.31). In other news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly bought 141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35) per share, for a total transaction of £685.26 ($894.83). Also, insider Mandy Clements bought 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 487 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of £370.12 ($483.31). Insiders have acquired 272 shares of company stock worth $132,543 over the last ninety days. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Personal Assets Company Profile

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

