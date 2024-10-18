Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $29.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a PE ratio of -487.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

