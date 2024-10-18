Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.82 ($0.91) and traded as high as GBX 74 ($0.97). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 72.80 ($0.95), with a volume of 503,732 shares changing hands.

Picton Property Income Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 74.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of £394.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,220.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

Picton Property Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a GBX 0.93 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40,000.00%.

About Picton Property Income

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £757 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 September 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

