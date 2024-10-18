PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 139,811 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 136,441 shares.The stock last traded at $56.26 and had previously closed at $55.98.
PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.20.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTPZ. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $205,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.
About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund
PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- The Uptrend in Netflix Will Continue: Another 15% Upside Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.