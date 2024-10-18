PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 139,811 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 136,441 shares.The stock last traded at $56.26 and had previously closed at $55.98.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.20.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTPZ. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $205,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

