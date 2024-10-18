Piper Sandler Cuts OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Price Target to $47.00

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Hovde Group upped their target price on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

OFG opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average of $40.03. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.98.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. OFG Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

In related news, Director Jorge Colon sold 33,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $1,512,794.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,125.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 225,666 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 35.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 172.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

