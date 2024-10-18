Piper Sandler Trims Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Target Price to $20.00

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PR

Permian Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

PR stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 4.32. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 19.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,288.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Permian Resources by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 225,665 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,088,000 after buying an additional 19,847,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 22,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.