Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Trading 2.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. 18,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 58,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. The company has a market cap of $8.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 568,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.98% of Plus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

