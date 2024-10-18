Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Down 0.9 %

Power REIT stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Power REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.