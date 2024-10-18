Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Down 0.9 %
Power REIT stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91.
Power REIT Company Profile
