PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

PPG Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. PPG Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $131.34 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PPG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

