PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. PPG Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150-8.150 EPS.
PPG Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $131.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.97 and a 200-day moving average of $129.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16.
PPG Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About PPG Industries
PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PPG Industries
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Wave Life Sciences Rockets 70% on Historic RNA Editing Success
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- UPS vs. FedEx: Which Stock Delivers Better Holiday Gains?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Insider Selling is not a Signal to Start Selling Gartner Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.