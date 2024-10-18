PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Atb Cap Markets

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ATB Capital upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.20.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$28.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$21.22 and a 1-year high of C$28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.99.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.60 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 46.81%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

