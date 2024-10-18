Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.20.

PBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,826.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 562.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $72.30 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

