Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Stock Price Up 14.3% – Here’s Why

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). Approximately 75,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 323,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

Primorus Investments Stock Up 17.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.51. The company has a market cap of £5.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 27.10.

Insider Activity at Primorus Investments

In other news, insider Rupert Labrum bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,669.89). 46.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Primorus Investments

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

