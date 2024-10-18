Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.79 and last traded at $57.76, with a volume of 30865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.29.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMC. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,054,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,116,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,222,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,413,000 after purchasing an additional 120,831 shares in the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

