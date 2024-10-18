PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) CFO Kevin Waters Sells 25,000 Shares

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Waters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $1,811,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,077.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, September 16th, Kevin Waters sold 25,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $2,062,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $69.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.03. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 58.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PRCT shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,240,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 260,946 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,233,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 788.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 162,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,164,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

