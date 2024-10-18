ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACDC. Stifel Nicolaus cut ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

ProFrac Stock Performance

Shares of ACDC opened at $6.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. ProFrac has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.81.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ProFrac will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ProFrac

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 411,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,639.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,611,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,969,925.84. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,933,600 shares of company stock worth $12,207,161 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ProFrac by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 132,108 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in ProFrac by 1,632.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 228,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

