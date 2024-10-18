Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Prologis updated its FY24 guidance to $5.42-5.46 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.420-5.460 EPS.

Prologis Stock Down 0.4 %

PLD stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.26. 891,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,801. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.76. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

