Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Prologis updated its FY24 guidance to $5.42-5.46 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.420-5.460 EPS.
Prologis Stock Down 0.4 %
PLD stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.26. 891,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,801. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.76. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- The Uptrend in Netflix Will Continue: Another 15% Upside Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.