Q2 EPS Estimates for Markel Group Lifted by Zacks Research

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Markel Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $26.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $26.65. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $89.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Markel Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $23.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $100.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $26.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $102.97 EPS.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%.

MKL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,643.50.

Markel Group stock opened at $1,594.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,562.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,560.67. Markel Group has a 12-month low of $1,295.65 and a 12-month high of $1,670.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,412,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new position in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Markel Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

