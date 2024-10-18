Q3 EPS Estimates for TFI International Lowered by Cormark

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.93. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TFII. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TFI International from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.13.

TFI International Trading Down 1.8 %

TFII opened at $138.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.16 and its 200-day moving average is $143.64. TFI International has a 1-year low of $104.91 and a 1-year high of $162.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. TFI International’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth $29,891,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in TFI International by 17.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 359.1% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 111,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,223 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.42%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

