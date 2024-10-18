Q4 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on USB. Stephens raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.34.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:USB opened at $49.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.