Q4 Earnings Forecast for EQBK Issued By DA Davidson

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.56 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.43%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EQBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens raised shares of Equity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQBK

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.86 million, a PE ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 0.89. Equity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60.

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 754,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2,539.9% during the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 350,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 336,742 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 890.4% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 104,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 94,385 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Bancshares

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $98,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,384.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $98,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,384.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $245,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,167 shares in the company, valued at $703,675.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,925 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.