QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lifted by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,311 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.7% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. HSBC downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $171.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.12. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

