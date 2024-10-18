QuarkChain Trading Down 0.7% This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $62.05 million and $1.51 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,048,296,910 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

