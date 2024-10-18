Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,670 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 97.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.0% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $248.63 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $179.11 and a 1 year high of $249.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

