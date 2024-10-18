QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.24 and last traded at $39.25. Approximately 161,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 999,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QDEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.51 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 65.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at QuidelOrtho

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 135,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $4,775,359.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,427,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,188,563.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,142,685 shares of company stock worth $44,819,586. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 907.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1,871.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1,536.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

See Also

