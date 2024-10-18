Randolph Co Inc Buys 1,022 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Southern Copper comprises 2.6% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $22,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 53.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $111.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

