Randolph Co Inc Sells 1,211 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Randolph Co Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 292,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 3.1% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $26,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.36.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $89.78 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

