Randolph Co Inc Sells 289 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Randolph Co Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,863,000 after purchasing an additional 368,759 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,222,000 after purchasing an additional 111,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,205,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,134,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,242,000 after buying an additional 147,981 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.00.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

