Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Veren (NYSE:VRN)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Veren from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of Veren stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.38 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69. Veren has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Veren had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $852.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veren will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Veren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,162,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veren in the second quarter worth $624,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veren in the second quarter worth $125,920,000. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veren during the second quarter valued at $36,681,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Veren during the second quarter valued at $686,000. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

About Veren

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

