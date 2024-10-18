Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $129.00 price target on the healthcare product maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $122.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABT. Piper Sandler Companies initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $117.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,566.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 32,886 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 72,196 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

