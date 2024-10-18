Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.80. 649,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,768,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $97,070.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,155,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,680,022.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $97,070.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,155,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,680,022.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $48,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,265.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,129 shares of company stock worth $1,430,004. 15.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,142,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,357 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,589,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,425,000 after buying an additional 2,522,132 shares during the period. Kinnevik AB publ increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 11,905,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,293,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,675,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,362,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,023 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

